TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo church is helping feed the hungry by giving away boxes of frozen chicken.

Brenda Gillim didn’t mind waiting in a line of cars for a two-week supply of chicken.

“I am very thankful,” Gillim said.

Gillim said the chicken will help feed her family. Like many across the region, the past year has been tough, so any help is a big blessing.

“Jobless, with this pandemic going on everybody, need all the support and help they can get,” she said.

Bishop C. L. Parks is pastor of Temple of Compassion and Deliverance. His church began giving away truckloads of meat after a businessman contacted him, wanting to help the community. Previous meat distribution days took place at the church, but traffic was congested. So the project was moved to a vacant parking lot on Franklin Street.

Tupelo police were on hand to help direct traffic, as cars lined up for the drive-through distribution. Volunteers from TCD and area churches loaded boxes of chicken into the vehicles.

“God loves us all and God appreciates the work and ministry of His people, so whenever the opportunity comes in ministry to give back, we’re glad to do that,” said Bishop Willie Wilson, pastor of New Life Community Church of Deliverance.

After about an hour and a half, the parking lot on Franklin Street was empty. Forty thousand pounds of chicken had been handed out. For Bishop Parks, this outreach is about meeting people’s physical and spiritual needs.

“I hope physically that they are nourished and be able to prepare a meal for their family, but I also spiritually want them to know someone is thinking about them spiritually. If Jesus were here, He would be feeding the hungry. He takes two fish , five loaves of bread and feeds the multitude, if He was here, He would be doing the same thing,” Bishop Parks said.

Bishop Parks estimates more than 350,000 pounds of chicken has been distributed through the outreaches, so far.

Bishop Parks makes announcements about upcoming meat giveaway days on his Facebook Page. Follow him at ‘ Bishop C L Parks’ on Facebook to stay up to date. Also, people are encouraged to get to the giveaways early, so they don’t miss out.

