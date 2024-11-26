Church in Columbus hosts luncheon for first responders

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – New Beginning Church in Columbus said “thank you” to to area first responders.

The church provided a free Thanksgiving meal to city and county first responders this

afternoon.

The Pastor, Demario Jefferson, said its their first time doing the “The First Responders Appreciation Luncheon.”

He said around Thanksgiving, the church always looks for ways to give back to the community.

The event was held at the Townsend Community Center.

“We just decided to get together as a church and do something nice for all the people who may serve our community and we wanted to give something back to them,” said Jefferson.

“For someone just to say, ‘Thank You,’ means so much. Some of these guys are going to be

working Thanksgiving, so they might not even have a chance to eat with their families who are out of town. So this is the closest thing to a good Thanksgiving dinner that they’re going,” said Columbus Police Chief, Joseph Daughtry.

New Beginning Church partnered with the Columbus Recreation Department for the event.

