Church receives damage from recent storms in Grenada Co.

Storm Damage in Grenada (pic 1)

Storm Damage in Grenada (pic 2)

GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Parts of Grenada County have seen significant damage from this weekend’s storms.

Pictures sent in from Cody Willhite show major damage to Hankins Sawmill.

You can see that the roof looks to have been ripped off and there is a gaping hole in the side of the building.

Debris from the sawmill was thrown over the powerlines and parts of the road.

Elliott Baptist church also saw damage to parts of the roof.

Shingles have been thrown off and a tarp has been placed over parts of the building.

