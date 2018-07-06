Church vandalized, riddled with bullets on July 4th

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A church is targeted by vandals over the Fourth of July Holiday. It happened at the Sardis Baptist church just off of Highway 14.
The suspects fired shots in the church’s sanctuary, leaving heavy damage.
Windows are broken, pews overturned.
Sheriff Jason Pugh says even a historical marker has been stolen.
“From all apparent signs, it’s going to be juveniles that did the destruction and the thing there is that it’s history. They have had weddings in the recent past. It’s just despicable,” said Pugh.
In addition to weddings, the church on Sardis Road is used for special events for the community.
And while services are not scheduled on a weekly basis, the church remains part of the life of the community.
If you have any information about the vandalism here, contact the Winston County Sheriff’s Department.