Church, Volunteers From Community Help With ‘Art In The Park’

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo school celebrates the fall semester with art, music and games.

Rankin Elementary hosted the annual “Art in the Park” Festival. The event featured games, food, prizes, balloon animals, art and other activities.

The event is a fundraiser for the Rankin Parent Teacher Organization and it takes a lot of volunteers from throughout the community to organize all the fun.

“We have a great partnership with West Jackson Street Baptist Church, they are here providing balloon art, music and the bouncy house out front. They do things throughout the year like snow cones, reading with our children, we could not do what we do at Rankin without parent support and community support,” said Rankin Principal Mitzi Moore.

“Last year the funds we raised we used to buy new sound system for the gym so there are big things we can do through this event,” said PTO President Lesley Tackitt.

Funds from this “Art in the Park” will help improve the courtyard and commons area at the school.