Church youth group spends week giving back to community

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A church youth group spent their week doing mission work throughout their community.

Members of the Belden Baptist Church youth ministry have spent several days sprucing up Tupelo’s community garden on Spring Street.

The volunteers are clearing weeds, trash, flipping over the walkway, and doing other chores to help clean up the park. The project is coordinated with the help of “Keep Tupelo Beautiful”

“We talk about doing missions and being mission-minded and these students jumped at it, they’re out here in the heat, not complaining, no one is having any trouble with it, it’s just great to see them come out.” said youth pastor Chris Terry.

“I like we get to help our community out, be out here, not only help our community but also show the love of God by saying, we are out here, we can help you with whatever you need,” said Sara Abuerto.

“And to have a group come out here and be dedicated to a project, not just to volunteer for a couple of hours but to see the project through is immense,” said Keep Tupelo Beautiful program member Kathryn Rhea,

Belden Baptist’s youth group will host a lunch for first responders Thursday, they will also help clean the Replica Vietnam Memorial Wall and they will hold a block party Friday evening for the community at Gumtree Park.

The mission initiative is called “Love Tupelo. “