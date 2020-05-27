Churches, pastors team up for food drive in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Communities have still found ways to come together and help people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday morning in West Point, a drive-through food drive took place at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.

Different churches and pastors teamed up to help out with the drive.

People living anywhere in Clay County were able to swing by and grab the food essentials.

Pastor Eddie Longstreet said supporting one another during this time is what it’s all about.

“We had an opportunity to partner with the Mississippi minority farmers alliance to be able to give back to people and to share in this community. That’s what the church is all about. That’s what we wanna do is give back. Local churches and pastors teaming up and partnering together and ministering to the community at large,” said Pastor Longstreet.

Over 1,000 people were helped out today during Wednesday’s drive.