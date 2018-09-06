Cincinnati police investigating “active shooter” at bank – live updates

Police in Cincinnati are investigating a shooting at a bank, the city’s police department said on Twitter Thursday morning. The Cincinnati Police Department described the incident as an “active shooter/officer involved shooting.”

- Advertisement -

A spokeswoman for University of Cincinnati Medical Center told CBS affiliate WKRC-TV that four victims had been transported to the hospital. The spokeswoman didn’t give conditions for the victims.

A WKRC-TV reporter posted pictures to Twitter showing police responding to the scene of the shooting.

2 ambulances just left downtown shooting scene ⁦@Local12⁩ pic.twitter.com/vZg0BECwKf — Jeff Hirsh (@local12jeff) September 6, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated.