Cincinnati police investigating “active shooter” at bank – live updates

Sep 6, 2018

Police in Cincinnati are investigating a shooting at a bank, the city’s police department said on Twitter Thursday morning. The Cincinnati Police Department described the incident as an “active shooter/officer involved shooting.”

A spokeswoman for University of Cincinnati Medical Center told CBS affiliate WKRC-TV that four victims had been transported to the hospital. The spokeswoman didn’t give conditions for the victims.

A WKRC-TV reporter posted pictures to Twitter showing police responding to the scene of the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

