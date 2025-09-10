Cindy Hyde-Smith’s GOP Challenger makes the rounds in Northeast MS

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith has a GOP Challenger, and she was making the rounds in Northeast Mississippi.

Sarah Adlakha is from Ocean Springs and is on a quick tour of the state to meet voters. Adlakha made some stops in Tupelo, where she vowed to support term limits, conservative principles, and an agenda that is tough on crime.

In fact, earlier this week, the candidate called on President Trump to consider sending National Guard troops into Jackson to help fight crime. On September 10, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Trump is looking at Jackson as a possible site for National Guard deployment.

“It is heartbreaking, what is going on in our cities, especially our big cities, but it isn’t just our big cities; look at what happened in Charlotte. We don’t want the same thing to happen in our cities here in Mississippi. Jackson’s crime rate is even worse than Charlotte, and just the other day I actually called on President Trump to take a look at Jackson to come down and with a firm hand and come down and clean up our city, and it was pretty exciting this morning. I think that Jackson might be on his list,” said GOP Senate Candidate Sarah Adlakha.

Democrats Scott Colom and Priscilla Williams Till are candidates on the Democratic ticket. Ty Pinkins is running as an independent.

