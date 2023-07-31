Circuit clerk’s office offers ability to vote absentee for August 8 election

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – With elections coming up, the circuit court is offering people the ability to vote absentee.

Absentee voting began 45 days before the elections on August 8. According to Lowndes County Circuit Court Teresa Barksdale, they have had 250 people vote absentee.

Voters have the ability to vote absentee in the circuit clerk’s office if they are over the age of 65 or work while polls are open. People out of town or temporarily disabled can vote absentee by mail.

Barksdale encourages people to get out there and vote.

“We encourage everyone to get out next Tuesday, August 8 and if you have questions about where you vote or what is on your ballot, please call our office at (662) 329- 590. We will be here bright and early Tuesday morning and we just encourage everyone to get out and vote,” said Lowndes County Circuit Clerk Teresa Barksdale.

The last day for absentee voting is this Saturday.

