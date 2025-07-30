Circuit Court decides Poindexter to remain Macon Mayor

gavel court trial

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Freddie Poindexter will remain in office as Mayor of Macon.

Special Circuit Judge Jeff Weill has denied Lillian Gillespie’s objections to the outcome of the city’s Mayoral Election.

Gillespie lost to Poindexter in the Democratic Primary Runoff back in April.

But she filed a petition for judicial review to challenge the results of that race.

Gillespie cited what she believed were dozens of election violations and called several absentee and affidavit ballots into question.

A hearing was held earlier this month in Macon.

Poindexter was sworn in as Mayor on June 30.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.