Citizens clean the city of Columbus during “Pick-up Possum Town”

Members of the community were able to clean side by side with local officials.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – “Pick-up Possum Town” was in full effect as citizens teamed up to clean up the city of Columbus on Saturday, June 10.

Board member of Pick of Possum town Lee Nickles brought his children to experience community cleanup firsthand and too them a valuable lesson.

“To make Columbus more beautiful by educating people about not littering and picking up trash, we have these certain days that we will go out to help pick up trash in the neighborhoods in the different wards,” Nickles said. “Today we are inward two we are here in East Columbus, just trying to make it a more beautiful place.”

“Pick-up Possum Town” will host three more community clean up this year and invite everyone to join in next time.