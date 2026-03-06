Citizens express their concerns about Kratom in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville city leaders are in the beginning stages of banning the sale of Kratom and related products in the city.

The substance has been a subject of controversy in the state for some years now, and there have been renewed efforts recently to get it outlawed.

Just recently, Tupelo and Lee County leaders both passed bans.

Kratom, a plant-based substance sold in gas stations and vape shops, can produce opioid-like effects.

While some people point out its pain-relieving properties, others said it’s potentially addictive and dangerous.

And after hearing the concerns from those in the community, Starkville officials are ready to move it out of their city.

During the 2025 Legislative Session, HB1553 passed, restricting the sale or distribution of Kratom products to anyone under 21 years of age.

Now, Starkville’s mayor, vice mayor, and Board of Aldermen are proposing an ordinance to ban the sale of kratom and kratom products inside the city limits.

“It is a very great idea to enact and prove reasonable measures that will prohibit anything that may be unlawful, illegal, and dangerous to those within our city.”

Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins says the substance is a community concern, especially with a major part of the city’s population being college students.

“Just recently, I was in a local grocery store, and I’m shopping, and of course, I am always open to hearing, that’s what makes this job so great to me. People from all wards of the city come up to me and say we need to regulate kratom, and other mayors have received comments on it years ago.”

Columbus and Lowndes County banned Kratom seven years ago. After a couple of failed attempts, Lee County passed a ban earlier this year, as did Tupelo.

Perkins says those actions and the changes to state law have boosted support for a ban in Starkville.

“We see within our area they took affirmative steps so we are not trying to pattern ourselves behind someone else we are just reacting by addressing the concerns and so since it is brought to our attention, then that is what we are elected to do is provide the best of service.”

There will be two public hearings addressing the proposed ordinance. Those will be March 17th and April 7th at Starkville City Hall.

