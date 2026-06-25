Citizens National Bank presents Lowndes Co. Loaves and Fishes with $1,300 check

WCBI News,

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A local non-profit will be able to continue to carry out its mission of serving the community thanks to a generous donation.

Citizens National Bank presented Loaves and Fishes of Lowndes County with a $1,300 check.

The money will be used to provide meals through the Loaves and Fishes community hunger ministry.

The non-profit serves hot Meals weekly, Monday through Saturday.

They are the largest soup kitchen in Northeast Mississippi

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