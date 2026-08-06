Hundreds attend National Night Out

Local law enforcement host annual National Night Out.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thousands across the nation met with law enforcement officers Tuesday for the annual National Night Out.

Different communities in our viewing area participated in the event to help build community partnerships with officers.

It was sea of blue in Columbus Tuesday, August 4.

The Columbus Police Department and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office celebrated National Night Out — aiming to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement.

“We’re just coming out, it’s kind of like a meet and greet, where everyone can come out and meet the deputies if they have any issues or problems that they want to relay to us. That’s what we’re here for,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

National Night Out is celebrated the first Tuesday of August every year across America.

It’s a time for the community to meet the officers and deputies who serve them face to face.

There were jumpers for children, free food, and community organizations set up at the Sheriff’s Office event, including the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services.

“We’re trying to bridge that gap and let them come out and see that we’re human too, and we want to be able to interact with the public and understand what’s going in our community,” said Hawkins.

Columbus Police and city and fire officials made stops at different community centers around town, meeting the residents where they are.

Vice Mayor Ethel Stewart said it helps those who may lack transportation when the event is held in their own ward.

“And we got feedback from the residents because they feel comfortable in bringing law enforcement into their community and their ward. That way you get a better connection,” said Stewart.

Columbus Police Chief Garland Ward said building relationships with the community goes beyond one day a year, and that it requires consistency.

I also spoke with children and parents who said they enjoyed getting a chance to interact with the officers.

Macon, Starkville, and other surrounding areas hosted National Night Out events.

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