Citizens to receive a code red test in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Any citizen of Lee County who had previously signed up no later than March 2025 to receive CODE RED alerts will receive a test message from the Lee County Emergency Management Agency on Saturday, December 20, at noon.

The message reads “THIS IS A CODE RED ALERT TEST FROM LEE COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY. THIS IS ONLY A TEST – NO FURTHER ACTION IS REQUIRED.”

If you do not receive the alert message, you are not currently signed up to receive CODE RED alerts from Lee County.

Citizens can register to receive the alerts by visiting the website at account.portal.net, by texting the keyword SIGNUP to the number 24639, or by phone at (662)432-2953

