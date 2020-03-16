City Of Columbus Being Proactive In Wake OF COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus city leaders are taking action to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in the city.

The city will remain open and continue normal operations.

- Advertisement -

However, Mayor Robert Smith has a few recommendations for residents.

Smith is asking people to refrain from large indoor gatherings of more than 50 people.

The mayor is suggesting people use take out orders instead of dining in at local restaurants.

Smith also recommends churches with congregations larger than 50 people use electronic means to conduct services.

“From health and safety reasons, I would strongly encourage all of our citizens to take all of the necessary precautions that are available for their safety and help,” said Mayor Smith.

The mayor is not making any recommendations at this time regarding gatherings and nightclubs, or the Trotter Convention Center.

Those issues will be addressed at Tuesday’s city council meeting, which will be closed to everyone except the media.

It will be available for live streaming on the mayor’s page through Facebook Live, YouTube Live, the city’s website, and Channel 56 on CableOne/Sparklight.

Recordings of the meeting will also be made available for viewing on the city’s website.