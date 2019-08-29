City of Columbus could soon have new venue spot on the water

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Columbus could soon have a new venue spot on the water.

The old restaurant known as “Woody’s on the Water” is reportedly being sold to the city for little to no cost.

Records from the Lowndes County Tax Assessors showed the land that the building is on is owned by the U.S. government.

The building is owned individually and the space is leased from the government.

Our sources said the city officials have toured the building within the past week.

The deal is not officially done but is expected to be finished in a matter of weeks.