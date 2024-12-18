City Council approves property changes for zoning in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus City Council meeting had a few sparks over what is usually routine.

The City Planning Commission presented its recommendations for a zoning change for a property in the 300 block of 19th Street North.

Columbus native and Air Force Veteran Edwin Bridges had requested that the property be changed from R-1 Residential to C-1 Commercial.

The planning commission approved the change.

Bridges has renovated a deteriorating building and wants to open an event space.

The sparks came when a neighborhood resident raised objections about neighbors not being looped into plans, and concerns about what kind of events would take place at the site.

Council members listened to the comments, but in a unanimous vote accepted the Planning Commission’s recommendation.

