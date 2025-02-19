City Council approves resolution for MSMS to remain at MUW

MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council is making its support for the Mississippi School for Math and Science official.

At a meeting on February 18, the council approved a resolution, introduced by Ward 5 Councilman Stephen Jones, declaring the city’s support for keeping MSMS on the Mississippi University for Women campus.

The resolution also encourages the state Department of Education and the Mississippi Legislature to properly fund MSMS.

The Department of Education issued a Request for Proposals to house the school to MUW and Mississippi State.

From there, they will make a recommendation to the Legislature about MSMS’s future.

Last year a bill to move the residential high school to the MSU campus died in the Legislature.

Mayor Keith Gaskin plans to deliver the city’s resolution to the Department of Education, lawmakers, the Governor, and Lieutenant Governor.

Gaskin is also encouraging all concerned residents to reach out to their state lawmakers.

