City council shows support for CPD recruitment, retention efforts

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council is showing financial support for Police Chief Joseph Daughtry’s efforts to increase recruitment and retention of officers.

The council approved around $65,000 worth of spending for equipment for the police department.

The request included computer mounts for patrol vehicles, new holsters for recently approved new sidearms, and new uniforms.

The department will also be getting gun-lock cages for patrol cars.

Since last year, the City Council has approved new radar units for vehicles and increased starting pay for officers, all in an effort to attract new recruits to the department.

Currently, CPD stands at around 43 officers. The department is budgeted for 55.

