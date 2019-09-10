City Council Special Election Settled

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -There will be a new face at the table at Columbus’ next City Council Meeting.

After 2 trips to the polls, voters in Ward 4 have elected Pierre Beard, Sr to fill out the rest of former councilman Frederick Jackson’s term.

6 candidates were seeking the job.

Beard and Kedgra Gibbs were the top finishers in the first round, but neither had a majority forcing Tuesday’s run-off.

The final vote was Beard: 356 Gibbs: 251

There are a handful of affidavit ballots to count, but the city registrar says they’re not enough to affect the outcome.