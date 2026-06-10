City councilman brings unity to East Columbus with summer events

From community meetings to summer events, Councilman Roderick Smith is focused on bringing people together.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus City Councilman is working to change the narrative in East Columbus.

Ward 2 Councilman Roderick Smith is on a mission to unify the neighborhood.

“East Columbus has always had the rep of being the ‘bad side of town’ and we’re just trying to change that culture in East Columbus,” said Smith.

Part of his strategy involves quarterly meetings and summer events for residents in Ward Two.

And one of the first events happening this summer is the reopening of the East Columbus Gym.

In March, a new floor and roof were installed.

And now, Smith says the paint job is complete.

“I want this East Columbus Gym to be a hub for the community and for our young people to come have fun on a safe reliable floor,” said Smith in March.

Smith said the gym is expected to be open by the end of the month.

The Columbus native said his goal is to be an advocate for his community and to build it up.

“I feel it’s important because if you have that working relationship with your community, they’ll feel more comfortable talking to you. They’ll feel more comfortable talking to the police officers. And I’m the type of person if you don’t want to talk to the police officers, you contact me, then I get the job done,” said Smith.

The next community meeting is in less than two weeks.

Smith also has events planned specifically for the youth this summer.

One main attraction is a free pool party for the children and teens in the city.

The Columbus father partnered with the Downtown YMCA for the July event.

You can call follow Councilman Roderick Smith at (662) 359-7676 or follow his Facebook page for more updates about East Columbus events.

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