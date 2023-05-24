City-employed contractors will not pick up debris past June 5 in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory tornado survivors have about a week and a half to pick up debris.

Contractors working for the city will not pick up rubble on the roadside after June 5.

The city said everyone should start the final stages of cleanup as soon as possible.

Types of debris must be separated into piles and put on the edge of the road.

If you have debris out that has not been picked up, call (662)256-5721 and choose option two.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter