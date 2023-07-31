City engineers hopeful work to begin soon on Columbus pedestrian bridge

old river bridge

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – City engineers are hopeful that work can soon begin to repair Columbus Riverwalk Pedestrian Bridge.

The bridge was damaged in February 2020 after it was hit by a barge.

The city of Columbus sued to have repairs done. Now that the long litigation process is over, work will hopefully soon begin.

Malouf Construction has been chosen for the repair work. They have begun to collect materials.

City Engineer Kevin Stafford spoke about what else is needed for work to begin.

“We continue weekly to have conversations, in fact, multiple times a week with them, both on the crane logistics but also the cost that goes with it and the schedule that goes behind it. so here in the next couple of weeks, we will learn exactly the day they are coming. but again, right now the logistics of getting the crane and here and the teams that will operate it is where they are,” said Stafford.

They hope to have the bridge repaired by the spring of next year.

