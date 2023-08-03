City leaders already include expansions in Red Cup District talks

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The discussions about a possible Red Cup District in the City of Columbus already include the idea of expansion.

At a meeting of the committee that is working on guidelines for the proposed entertainment district, State Representative and former Columbus City Councilman Kabir Karriem broached the idea of creating a second Red Cup District in the area of Seventh and Eighth Avenues North.

There is a club and a restaurant in that area, and it also hosts the annual Seventh Avenue Heritage Festival.

Karriem said there is also precedent for including the historic neighborhood.

“Back when I was on the Council we created Entertainment Districts through the state, and Seventh Avenue is already in that district. The Red Cup District, from my understanding, is outlined from that Entertainment District, taking parts of that Entertainment District to create the Red Cup District, so why not continue with the Entertainment District, which will include Seventh Avenue, and help spark some interest in revitalizing this area,” said Karriem.

This year’s Seventh Avenue Heritage Festival will run from October 4 through 7.

