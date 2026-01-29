City leaders and volunteers help provide lunch to linemen out of state

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Dozens of linemen from out of state have been coming to Mississippi to lend a helping hand in storm recovery.

Delta Electric Power Association and Entergy Mississippi serve Winona and other areas in Montgomery County.

Earlier today, the community said “thank you” to the workers for helping restore the power.

City leaders and volunteers helped prepare lunch for the linemen.

Mayor Jerry Flowers says the entire city was without power on Saturday, but since then, some lines have been restored.

170 linemen were fed.

