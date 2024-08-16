City leaders crafting budget and asking for public input

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -It’s crunch time for city budgets.

City governments are beginning to craft their spending plans for the upcoming fiscal year, and, as always they’re having to balance more than just the debits and credits.

They also have to balance city needs with the tax burden on residents.

In Columbus, the value of the city mill has gone up. The mill is the basis for figuring tax rates.

The city is proposing dropping the number of the number of mills from just over 54 down to 53 mills, but with the increase in the value of each mill that still may amount to an increase in dollars.

City leaders would like to give employees a raise, and there is always a need for new equipment and maintenance.

That’s why they are taking a closer look at all of the city’s expenses.

“It’s always a challenge, you know, costs are increasing, in all areas. We’re trying to make sure we’re investing in things that make the city, as, work, and function, as well as it can to serve the citizens, so it’s a balancing act, and we’ve been working really hard to try to have a budget that we think shows that we’re being good stewards of the resources.”, says Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin.

The city hosted its first public hearing on the budget tonight at City Hall. A second hearing is scheduled for Thursday, August 22 at 6:00 PM on the second floor of City Hall.

City budgets must be finalized by September 15th.