City leaders expect to discuss stray dog controversy in Winona

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Winona city leaders are expected to discuss its stray dog controversy.

Four people are scheduled to talk to aldermen about the issue at the board’s Tuesday night meeting.

City leaders said stray dogs are supposed to stay in the pound for 10 days.

If the pups are not adopted, they are euthanized.

The controversy stems from how the dogs are being put down. A new animal control officer has been accused of shooting the dogs.

Mayor Aaron Dees posted on Facebook that the officer was following instructions and the law, as it had been advised to the city.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m.

