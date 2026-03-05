City leaders in beginning stages of banning Kratom in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville city leaders are in the beginning stages of banning the sale of Kratom and related products in the city.

The substance has been a subject of controversy in the state for some years now, and there have been renewed efforts recently to get it outlawed.

Just recently, Tupelo and Lee County leaders both passed bans.

Kratom, a plant-based substance sold in gas stations and vape shops, can produce opioid-like effects.

While some people point out its pain-relieving properties, others say it’s potentially addictive and dangerous.

Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins said the substance is a community concern, especially with a major part of the city’s population being college students.

