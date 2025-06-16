City leaders move forward with roof repair for Clay County Jail

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The process to repair the Clay County Jail is moving forward this week.

County leaders will start advertising for bids.

Earlier on March 4, high winds ripped off the south wing of the jail, where inmates were being housed.

Two other buildings were also damaged.

No one was injured.

Some inmates were taken to other area jails at the time.

After the bidding period ends, county supervisors will select a contractor.

That’s when the county will have a better idea about the cost and a timeline for the repairs.

