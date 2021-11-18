Columbus passes sound ordinance to stop ‘unreasonably loud or disturbing’ noises in city limits

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Columbus is taking new measures to prevent people from making “unreasonably loud or disturbing” noises within city limits.

The city council approved the new sound ordinance Tuesday night that lays out specific limits for the decibel level allowed depending on the time of day and specific location in the city limits:

If a resident has a noise complaint, Columbus Police Investigator Johnny Branch will respond and use a sound meter to test the sound levels in the area. Anyone who violates the sound ordinance faces a misdemeanor charge carrying either a fine of up to $1,000, up to 90 days of jail time, or both. Branch says some area businesses have expressed concern about how this could affect them.

This is the sound level meter that @Columbus_MS_PD Investigator Johnny Branch will use when responding to noise complaints to test if there is a violation of the city’s new sound ordinance. Sound level limits vary based on time of day and location in the city. pic.twitter.com/TWsaFaMYJ2 — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) November 17, 2021

“We’ve had a couple of establishments that’ve reached out,” he says. “I will tell them we’re not here to close them down. I’m not here to write citations. We want them to be profitable and have a good time for their customers.”

Branch says he is happy to meet with business owners to help them determine the appropriate noise levels for their locations.

“At the same time, we want to ensure quality of life for those living close to these establishments to be able to sleep at nighttime and not be disturbed by loud noises,” he says.

The ordinance does not apply to official government work or events, emergency vehicles or bells for religious services.