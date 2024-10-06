City of Bruce continues making improvements for citizens

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Bruce is making improvements for citizens in the town.

Within the last year, the town added a walking track and community playground.

The playground was a $210,000 project.

Mayor Jimmy Hubbard says this gives citizens in the town a safe, enjoyable place to spend time.

“Kids in a small town don’t have a lot of things big that larger towns may have,” Hubbard said. “But our playground here is a place where the parents can bring their kids and they can enjoy time with them and go out there and play. And it’s just a great benefit for our town.”

They’ve also made improvements to the communiy building that sits on the land, adding new tile, tables, and chairs and made improvements to the exterior of the building.

Mayor Hubbard says this building is another great asset for the town and it’s used almost every weekend.

