City of Columbus and Lowndes Supervisors hold joint meeting at Columbus City Hall

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After a back and forth of who owes whom and how much, the City of Columbus and the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors agree to compromise.

Friday, the two governing bodies held a joint meeting at the Columbus City Hall.

That joint meeting covered three topics: inmate cost occurred by the city, E911 costs, and service costs split between the city and county.

The county claims that between inmate costs and E911, the city owes $518,000.

The city claims that, among various service costs, the county owes $172,000.

But to meet in the middle, the two agreed to form a committee.

That committee would then come together to bring both bodies a figure that makes everyone happy.

And it is legal and fair.

The two bodies agreed to meet separately and come up with resolutions for interlocal agreements.

This will cut down on the back and forth and create an even greater working relationship.

Tune in tonight on WCBI News to learn more.

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