City of Columbus attempts to expand its borders again

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus is attempting to expand its borders again.

The last time the Columbus City Council proposed annexation, it deadlocked and ultimately failed.

Two Columbus councilmen said the city needs to move past its current borders to attract more economic development.

Vice Mayor and Ward 2 city councilman, Joseph Mickens, said adding more territory will lead to adding more business.

“You got these restaurants that will not come to a city, like your Cracker Barrel, other restaurants, you know what I’m saying, Olive Garden, you know,” said Mickens. “For businesses like Target, you have to be at a set number. So we are below that 30 thousand. So all we tryna do with this annexation is to increase the number so maybe we can pull in more businesses for the city of Columbus.”

Councilman Stephon Jones said there are also safety benefits for residents who get annexed into the city.

“Should make them safer,” said Jones. “They don’t have to wait on a volunteer fire department to get there and then come to their house. One particular area out in East Columbus, part of it is in the county part of it is in the city. When you call 911 now, they don’t know which one to send out. You know what I’m saying. Sometimes they’ll send the county, sometimes they’ll send the city. Or the city may go out and say oh this is not our territory so now we can’t do anything so then the county has to go out so you know it just clears up all of those concerns.”

Two areas have been identified for possible annexation. One would build spread the city’s eastern border along South Lehmberg Road; the other would move the city limits north along Highway 45 to the Columbus Air Force Base.

Councilman Mickens said expanding in East Columbus makes more sense because there would be less resistance from residents, and some are already receiving the same services as people inside the city limits.

“We already have water and sewer out there, that’s covered from Light and Water,” said Mickens. “We got a fire station on Lehmberg and we got one on Airline. So it can cover the area. We won’t have to build a new fire station. And the police department got enough people on it, they can cover it without hiring really anymore.”

Columbus resident Bob Raymond thinks the move north makes more sense than the eastern expansion.

“Councilman DiCicco proposed annexing areas to the north of the city including the air base,” said Raymond. “And that would make a lot much more sense. That would really add to the city and bring in a tax base. The area they’re talking about now already has services. It’s already being taken care of by the county and some by the city. And it’s just not gonna help the city.”

But, he’s not sure any annexation makes financial sense for the city.

“To service this new area, the Light and Water Department said it would cost $65,000 per house,” said Raymond. “And they asked them how long it would take to recoup that investment, and they said 850 years. Columbus can not. Who’s going to be here in 850 years to pay this off? And we can’t afford it right now. We’ve got to watch what’s going on. The city’s in trouble.”

