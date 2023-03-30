City of Columbus decides to replace old police, public works vehicles

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council is adding some custom touches to its vehicle fleet leasing program.

The city has decided to replace some aging vehicles in the Police Department and Public Works fleets through a lease agreement, rather than buying them outright.

The lease program saves money in the long run on things like maintenance and allows the city to replace vehicles more often.

Most of the new police vehicles have been Dodge products, Chargers, and a few Durangos, but Police Chief Joseph Daughtry had requested something that could stand up to some more rugged use.

