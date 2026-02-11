City of Columbus discusses implementing Brightly Asset Management Solution

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus is embracing technology to help things run more efficiently and to cut costs.

At a work session this morning, the City Council discussed implementing Brightly Asset Management Solution.

The software helps track system and equipment maintenance, informs users about what equipment is still under warranty, what may be nearing its end-of-life, and keeps up with regular maintenance schedules.

The city is also investing in more iPads to help employees better track work while on the go and cut down on paper costs.

“I know when I first got elected, each office had small printers, and then we had the big printers also. So, I’ve cut out a lot of the small printers, because we’re actually under contract with those printers. So, that probably saved us about $5,000 to $6,000 a year, just right there by cutting out some of the printers, as well as some of the paper they were using,” said Columbus Mayor Stephen Jones.

The city also hired someone to staff the Action Center.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X