City of Columbus gets approved grant money to finish fossil park

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city leaders are always looking for new ways to attract residents and visitors to the city’s parks.

Nearly 600 thousand dollars in grant money is going to help add a new feature to the upcoming Fossil Park.

At City Hall, the city council, along with the parks and recreation director, showed off the vision for the new project.

A major state grant coming to the City of Columbus could help turn Propst Park into a destination for paddlers and fossil hunters.

The Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund approved a $536,950 grant to help fund construction of the Cretaceous Kayak and Canoe Launch at the Jack Kaye Cretaceous Fossil Park on the bank of Luxapalila Creek.

Mayor Stephen Jones said the money provides a missing piece for Propst Park, and it will help connect local history and outdoor recreation.

“Just like the amphitheater, we invested millions of dollars,” Jones said. “We are invested in Propst Park, and we are invested in local family parks. We want to make sure that we are doing everything to get people into our city because that turns around into our local businesses. People will shop local and eat local.”

The project cost is planned to be over $631,000, but the city is getting some help from local businesses like Burns Dirt, which is donating $80,000.

That donation is to assist in earth-moving services to get the dirt flying.

The project ticks off several boxes. There is outdoor recreation, tourism potential, and educational opportunities.

“It’s all about education, when it comes to education this is an outdoor classroom where children will not just get it through videos, books, but they will get it hands-on where they can come out,” Columbus Parks & Rec Director, Greg Lewis said. “Of course, anything you can do that is hands-on it brings a more lasting impression.”

Grant Writer, Susan Wilder said they always appreciate the support shown from the community.

“It is so inspiring how everybody stepped up,” Wilder said. “Every time we had a table set up at Market Street or the National Night Out, we have had home-school educators come to me and ask when they can bring their children so it is fascinating to everybody.”

Work is expected to kick off this summer allowing people to hunt for fossils and paddle the creek to cool off all in the same visit.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.