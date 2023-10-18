City of Columbus gets people on ‘right track’ with what to do with old tires

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Columbus is trying to get citizens on the right track by hosting a citywide tired-of-tires clean-up harvest.

The event urges people to stop by and dump tires that they are no longer using.

The main goal is to get citizens to utilize waste pro to keep people from illegally dumping tires.

Code Enforcement Director Sasha James presented information about how citizens can legally dump their tires.

“The city of Columbus has issues with people dumping tires around the city and it is a health hazard, and we are trying to come up with ways to prevent this within the city,” said James.

The tire pickup event will be held on Saturday, October 28 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

