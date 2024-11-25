City of Columbus hosts annual Holiday Farmer’s Market

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -Shop local, and eat local, that is what you can do when you buy items from the Columbus Farmer’s Market.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, the market had a holiday theme where locals could shop for more than the normal Saturday market items.

The Holiday market included baked goods, clothes, and much more.

Farmer’s Market Coordinator Chelsea Best said this was great exposure for small businesses and a good way for people to do some holiday shopping.

“A lot of our people who come to the market to sell, they not only do it for fun or a little extra income, but they also genuinely have their businesses set up and their LLC,” said Best. “When you come down and support them, you are supporting our community, that money goes right back into the community, and they spend it locally. Also, since it is downtown, you can go shopping in our downtown. We have a lovely downtown with a nice coffee shop, restaurants, and shopping, and that supports our downtown merchants as well.”

This was the 17 annual Holiday Famer’s Market.

