City of Columbus is beginning its search for a new Police Chief

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus is beginning its search for a new Police Chief.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the City Council approved a job description, salary range, and a 10-person search committee to help select the best candidate.

But another committee was also a topic of the Citizen Input portion of the meeting.

Lavonne Harris asked the mayor and council about the status of the Police Overview Committee.

The group was organized in the wake of the Ricky Ball shooting to foster better relations between the police department and the community but has been dormant for at least a year.

Harris says they haven’t met since early 2020, but they were empaneled at least once in May 2021 to view officer bodycam footage.

Mayor Keith Gaskin is open to the idea of bringing it back.