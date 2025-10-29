City of Columbus makes additions to organization chart in recent work session

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Columbus has made additions to its organization chart for clarity, not only for the employees but for the citizens as well.

The chart came about after a new member of the city council asked about the structure of city departments.

Mayor Stephen Jones said the goal is to clear up any questions about who answers to whom.

“And that’s what it’s all about, you know, making sure that it’s clear to the citizens, clear to the department heads, and clear to everybody. We’re not trying to hide anything; we just want to make sure that we are being transparent and making sure that the citizens know and the department heads know who they answer to. And at the end of the day, no matter what the chart says, whatever the department is, I’m the mayor of the city and they do answer to the mayor,” said Jones.

Other additions include moving HR to its own separate department and adding the deputy clerk to finance.

