City of Columbus responds to ethics complaint filed by WCBI

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There is an update on a story we’ve been following about a Columbus police officer that allegedly did not report a shooting.

The city has responded to our ethics complaint.

Multiple sources told us the part-time officer in question is Louis Alexander, just as the Commercial Dispatch reported Thursday.

In fact, WCBI emailed Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry and city leaders on February 9 to ask if Alexander had been suspended and what his employment status with the city is. No one has replied to our inquiry.

Multiple sources have told WCBI there was a shooting on 14th Avenue North around midnight on January 19.

We are told there was a gambling game going on, there was an argument, and shortly after shots were fired.

The victim was in his vehicle and drove himself to the hospital.

That’s where the victim allegedly told officers there was an off-duty CPD officer at the house at the time of the shooting.

We are told that the officer left the scene after the shooting and failed to report it to 911, Columbus police, or his supervisors.

In responding to our ethics complaint, city attorney Jeff Turnage said he’s told there’s no “incident report” and that any other documents are part of an “investigative report” which would include body camera video of the officer interviewing the victim at the hospital.

Investigative reports are not made available to the public.

The city also said WCBI did not follow proper procedures in requesting the information.

