City of Columbus to receive funds for paving/road repair

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Columbus is getting lots of money to come in and plan to use some of the funding for paving and repairing roads.

The mission is to improve over 90 streets, repairing parking lots and road signs.

The plan was discussed at the city council work session.

City engineer and the city council are making it a city-wide assessment that can be worth over $1 million.

City engineer Kevin Stafford said it’s a vision to be in place for better roads in the city of Columbus

“The discussion today was that by next summer, we’ll have our new assessment of our recalibration of our streets done. Then, at that point, they’ll have a new drop of sales tax that’ll come next July, which will be about $1.3 million roughly. So, then they’ll start their new planning and put that money back on the streets, so our future discussions will then move this new plan forward. I don’t know how it is going to look yet, but what I’ve heard is that this assessment will not look at ward lines, it’ll look at needs, and it’ll put the money where the need is in the city. So, we’ve always advocated for that in the city,” said City Engineer Kevin Stafford.

The city council is set to be complete with all paving improvements by the end of summer 2026.

WCBI attempted to ask about plans going forward from the crash involving CPD, but was declined any comments during the work session.

