City of Columbus votes to sell old fire station

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Columbus voted to sell the old fire station 4 that sits on the corner of Airline and McCrary Roads to Sam Livingston for the high bid of $30,000.

The council voted to accept this cash bid, and the city will be moving forward with it.

Mayor Keith Gaskin says the paperwork was signed Tuesday night.

A few years ago, the department moved into a new building, further down Airline Road.

The tornado siren is still in that location and is owned by the county.

The next step will be moving the siren in the coming days.

