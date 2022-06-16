City of Columbus will have to adjust employee incentive pay plan

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus will probably have to adjust its employee incentive pay plan.

The city is using American Rescue Plan Act money to give city employees a pay bump this Summer.

Original plans had called for $3,000 per worker, but after a ruling from the U.S. Treasury Department about who is eligible for the payments, there were some questions about part-time workers, forcing the council to change planned payouts.

Under the amended plan, twenty-three part-time employees will get $1,500 instead of the $3,000.

The council could take the proposal up at Tuesday night’s council meeting.