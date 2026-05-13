City of Columbus works with Columbus Arts Council to bring new event to the area

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus and The Columbus Arts Council are working together to bring a new event to town this Summer.

“Blues on the River” is set to take the Riverwalk Stage on July 18th.

The one-day event is expected to feature Reverend Slim, Honeboy and Boots, and Keith and Margie.

The Arts Council is working with Columbus Parks and Recreation to pull everything together.

The event is expected to draw local fans, but both groups are also reaching out to bring visitors to town.

“That’s the plan. That’s the plan with the amphitheater. That’s the plan with Park and Rec tournaments. That’s always your plan; whatever you can do as far as tourism, because tourism brings in a lot of money. So, that’s why we like to partner with these types of events that make sure we’re bringing people from other areas, you know, to our area, to see our great city,” said Columbus Mayor Stephen Jones.

The hope is to make “Blues on the River” an annual event, and possibly move it to the amphitheater, which is now expected to be finished in Spring 2027.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.