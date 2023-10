City of Eupora issues boil water notice

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Hold off on drinking any water in the city of Eupora. There was a boil water notice issued for the city’s water system.

You must boil your water before use outside of drinking.

A notification will be sent to the water system when the water is safe to drink again.

