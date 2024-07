City of Eupora lifts boil water notice

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Eupora community members will no longer need to boil their water before drinking it.

The city lifted the boil water notice as of July 23.

The water samples submitted to the Mississippi Department of Health have cleared all safety regulations.

The city had a boil water notice since July 18.

