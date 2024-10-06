City of Macon hosts Dancing Rabbit Festival

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- Music, hot food off the grill, and fun, that’s what the Dancing Rabbit Festival is all about.

“It really just helps us to be able to give back and come back to the community,” said Rod Hogan, Husband of CEO of Hair and Motion. “It also gives us the chance to see old friends and reconnect with people that we have not seen in a long time. We got out here to cook, have fun, let the kids enjoy themselves, listen to good music, and just have some good fun.”

The festival also featured children’s activities and several vendors from different counties. Festival attendees Breanna Jones, and Andrea Steverson say the festival made the perfect spot for a weekend getaway.

“Just to get out because it is very early in the morning,” said Jones. “And it is a very fun experience.”

“I came Just to get out, have a fun experience, and enjoy the food,” said Steverson. “Take the kids out to have fun and jump on the jumpers, and walk around.”

Most business owners used the dancing Rabbitt Festival to sell food, and clothes, and advertise. Legacy Hospice Consultant, Liz Mchann, used the festival to educate people about the hospice program she consults for.

“We provide healthcare,” said Mchann, Hospice Consultant at Legacy Hospice. “CNA, Social Workers, and Chaplains.”

“We love Noxubee County, we take care of Noxubee County,” said McCann. “So, we just wanted to educate people about hospice.”

With hundreds of people flooding the streets of downtown Macon trying to enjoy the festival, the husband of the Ceo of Hair and Motion Rod Hogan, said the large crowd was a great way for people to learn more about small businesses in the area.

“You have many businesses around here that many people do not know much about because not many people come to Noxubee County,” said Hogan. “When you come down here, you see things, get a chance to get involved in things, and it is a lot of exposure for a lot of people down here.”

The Dancing Rabbit Festival was free of charge for everyone, and it also featured a 5k run/walk.

